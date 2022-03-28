‘Koda’ won the Oscar for Best Picture. News

A streaming service has won Hollywood’s biggest award for the first time for deaf family drama ‘Koda’.

“CODA”, a heartwarming film about a hearing daughter from a deaf family, has won the coveted Best Picture award at the Oscars.

Sunday’s win for CODA marked the first time a streaming service has been awarded the film industry’s biggest award.

“CODA” was released by Apple TV+, surpassing Netflix Inc’s competitor “The Power of the Dog” and other entries from traditional Hollywood studios.

Lady Gaga and Liza Minnelli presented the award to the film, which follows teen Ruby—who can hear—as she pursues her musical ambitions with her family’s reliance on communication.

Deaf actors are in several leading roles.

“I really want to…