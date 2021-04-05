Kode Muruga Kannada full Movie Cast, Review, And Release Date – Sandeep Jakhar News

Hello Friends, welcome to the Sandeep Jakhar News. So in this article, we are talking about Code Muruga Movie Download we will know all about Code Muruga Cast, Actor, Actress, and Director Related things in this article. So stay in this article and know more full details.
Code Muruga is a 2021 Indian Hindi-language drama film.
Code Muruga is a comedy entertainer movie directed by Subramanya Prasada and produced by K.Ravi Kumar, Ashok Shirali under the KRK Productions banner.
The movie cast includes Muni Krishna, Subramanya Prasada, and Pallavi Gowda are in the main lead roles while M.S.Thyagaraja scored the music.
Movie – Code Muruga
Genre – Action Romance
Directed by –
Language – Hindi
Country – India
Date of publication – 09 Apr. 2021
Code Muruga Movie Cast&Crew
|Movie
|Code Muruga
|Genre
|Action Romance
|Cast
|Muni Krishna, Subramanya Prasada
|Director
|Release Date
|09 Apr. 2021
Code Muruga Movie Cast
- Muni Krishna
- Subramanya Prasada
- Pallavi Gowda
- Ashok sharma
- Kuri Pratap
- Govinde Gowda
- Kaddipudi Chandru
- Dattanna
- Kailash TV
- Yogeshas Special Appearance
Code Muruga Movie Crew
- Subramanya PrasadaDirector
- K Ravi KumarProducer
- Ashok ShiraliProducer
- MS ThyagarajMusic Director
- Yogaraj BhatLyricst
Code Muruga Movie Release Date
09 Apr. , 2021.
Code Muruga Movie Trailer
Code Muruga MOVIE SONGS
Songs have not released yet.
