Kohli came forward to help amid growing Corona cases – Anushka, donated Rs 2 crore, raising funds

Mumbai. Friends, you all know that the corona virus outbreak in the country is not taking its name. In the second wave, millions of people are being found positive daily and thousands of people are dying every day. Now more than 4 lakh cases are being reported in India every day. Which are a scary one. Friends, many veteran players have come forward and donated to help in the fight against Corona. After Australian fast bowler Pat Cummins, Brett Lee, Hardik and his brother Krunal Pandya, now Indian captain Virat Kohli and his wife Anushka Sharma have donated two crore rupees to help the country fight against the Kovid-19 epidemic.

For your information, let me tell you that Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma have started an online campaign to raise funds for COVID-19 relief. He started the #InThisTogether campaign with Keto. Kohli and Anushka Sharma shared a video on Twitter. In which he has appealed to people to donate money for the support of India and Indian people. In the Friends video, Anushka says, ‘This is a very difficult time for India. It is very bad to see us. Then Virat Kohli says, ‘We are grateful to those who are fighting for us day and night.’ Anushka says, “But now they need our support and we need to stand with them.”

Virat and Anushka want to raise Rs 7 crore through this initiative. According to reports, he himself has contributed Rs 2 crore. Apart from this, Virat, Anushka, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas started the fundraiser last week. In this, he had collected Rs 6.6 crores.