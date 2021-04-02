ENTERTAINMENT

Koi Jaane Na 1st Day Box Office Collection Total Earning Report Budget Till Now

Koi Jaane Na 1st Day Box Office Collection

It’s the weekend and many movies got a very fabulous release on Friday. If we talk about two small films then Koi Jaane Na released on 2nd April 2021 and all set to entertain all the people. The poster of the movie looking extremely superb because the lead actor holding the lead female personality on his shoulder and appearing in a very serious character. The director of the movie is Amin Hajee and the movie produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, and Amin Hajee. It is a good option to watch this weekend because the poster showing that the movie will be full of thrillers and amazing action with love.

If we talk about the looks of the lead personalities then it will be amazing. Yes, the performance and the looks of the lead characters in the movie are outstanding that very easily steal everyone’s hearts. Koi Jaane Na will be a very genuine piece of entertainment that totally makes you mad for the story and the performance of the star members. The name of the personalities is given below.

  • Kunal Kapoor
  • Amyra Software
  • Neha Mahajan
  • Vidya Malavade

In the poster of the movie, Kunal looking very awesome, and Amyra also very stunning and beautiful. If we talk about the total Box Office Collection of Koi Jaane Na then it will be interesting to watch that how it performs in the box office. Normally, the movie providing almost all the things that people want to see. It is full of entertainment, comedy, action, story, and thriller. So, the makers expecting more from the movie in the box office. It is supposed that the movie will be hit the amount of Rs. 5 to 7 lakh on its opening day. The amount calculated as per the last week’s release Saina.

Because Saina collects a perfect amount of Rs. 20 Lakh on its opening day. Now, Koi Jaane Na will be also supposing that, but it is not clear how much the movie and the trailer of the movie loved by the audience. The reason behind the movie will not able to get much success is the lack of promotions. Many people still not know about the movie that affects the total Box Office Collection of Koi Jaane Na. On the other hand, due to increasing cases of COVID-19 also affecting the movies nowadays. Otherwise, we will update here all the information related to every aspect. So, keep in touch with us to know more interesting things and details.

