In the top 10 of the 101 Best Steak Restaurants in the World, Koksijde Restaurant Carcasse ranks eighth among the world’s famous houses. A worthy compliment to Hendrik Dierendonck and his young chef Timon Michaels.

Top Butcher Hendrik Dierendonck (47) is not only a skilled butcher who knows all the tricks of the trade, but is also a trendsetter in the butcher world who breathes new life into the butcher industry with his distinctive rock and roll ingredients and which set Wants in the consumer respect for the quality of the product and the craftsmanship of the modern butcher. Hendricks is the head of a young and ambitious company in constant expansion, and his young chef Timon is on the same wavelength. Timon has been working as a chef in Carcasse for almost 2 years, but the early twentieth century Ghent has already completed a good international course. He was educated in Switzerland, worked in Michelin-starred restaurants and cooked for the embassy in Washington.