KOL Vs HKI Live Score Match Schedule Playing 11 Hong Kong Islanders vs Kowloon Tigers Toss Winner

Hong Kong Islanders vs Kowloon Tigers Live



In the HK All-Star ODD’s second match we have Hong Kong Islanders & Kowloon Tigers squaring off each other on the pitch. The match will take place today at 07:00 AM and it will play at Mission Road Ground, Mong Kok, Hong Kong, Mong Kok. Well, this is the 2nd match of the league and as we have seen these teams before and the match was too good. Now we have to watch who will get the title of winners again. If you keen to know all the latest updates and want to play this and want to make your dream team stick around till the last paragraph.

In this league, we have these 3 teams that will be playing against each other, and as per the latest details, these teams will be playing all the 3 matches of this tournament. As you all were looking for the details so that you can make your dream team and enjoy this amazing game. Here we go.

KOL Vs HKI Live

Match:2nd
Teams: Hong Kong Islanders (HKI) & Kowloon Tigers (KOL)
League: HK All-Stars ODD
Timings: Apr 01, 7:00 AM IS
Venue: Mission Road Ground, Mong Kok, Hong Kong, Mong Kok

Hong Kong Islanders (HKI) Probable Playing XI: Jamie Atkinson (c) (wk), Umar Mohammad, Ninad Shah, Waqas Khan, Haroon Arshad, Simandeep Singh, Zakir Hayat, Ehsan Khan, Mohammad Waheed, Ayush Shukla, Mohsin Khan.

Kowloon Lions (KOL) Probable Playing XI: Rory Cox, Nizakat Khan, Adit Gorawara, Babar Hayat, Aizaz Khan, Dan Pascoe, Hamed Khan, Hassan Khan Muhammad, Ashley Caddy, Ateeq Iqbal, Ahan Trivedi

As you all know that the match has been scheduled to play at Mission Road Ground, Mong Kok, Hong Kong, Mong Kok, and according to the latest weather forecast the climate of Mission Road Ground, Mong KOK will be high at 24 degrees celsius sky will clear and might be cloudy for a bit, but players will be showing their strategy under a clear sky. If we talk about the pitch so the pitch of Mission Road Ground, Mong Kok, Hong Kong, Mong Kok seems to be a neutral pitch for both because not only high score has been recorded here along with continuing losing the wicket.

Both of the teams have faced off each other already in the first match and in the game KOL scored 388 runs on 9 wickets and the HKI scored 399 on the loss of 8 wickets, therefore the game won by HKI. Let’s see who is going to hit the winner title. Well, there is no doubt that the match is going to hit you all for a six. Here you will get all the fresh updates on the match, stay tuned for KOL vs HKI Live score before anyone, just refresh the page.

