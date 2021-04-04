Kolaiyuthir Kaalam Film Review And Rating | Nayanthara, Chakri Toleti – Tech Kashif

Kolaiyuthir Kaalam film review and rating: Nayanthara’s Kolaiyuthir Kaalam has been confused with a variety of postponement of releases in current weeks. The wait is lastly over, after a variety of effort and delay the film has lastly graced the film screens in the present day.

In the film, the feminine celebrity performs a lady with a speech obstacle who faces a harmful killer in a really haunted mansion the place many murders have been reported. The synopsis makes the general public marvel if she would die by the hands of the assassin.

Name of the film Kolayuthir Kaalam Star Cast Nayanthara, Pratap Pothen, Bhumika Chawla, Rohini Hattangadi Movie style Thriller, thriller, drama Director Chakri Toledo DOP Corey Geryak Producer V. Mathiyalagan Production firm Etcetera Entertainment Movie working time 1 hour 49 minutes Category censorship YOU Release on August 9, 2019

The film, directed by Chakri Toleti, is an official remake of the 2016 American film Hush. The film stars Nayanthara, Prathap Pothan, Bhoomika Chawla and Rohini Hattangadi. Corey Gayek did the cinematography, whereas Rameshwar Bhagat is the editor of the film.

Here’s the abstract of this thriller thriller: ‘A young woman with a speech impediment becomes trapped in a mansion haunted by a series of gruesome murders. With the dangerous killer still lurking in the shadows, will she be the next victim? ‘

The delay factor

Everything looks good for the makers of the film. While the content of the movie looks rich and fresh, the movie has gone through a lot of legal and distribution issues, delaying its release seven times.

The pre-bookings for the movie are very bad, which you will often hear for Nayanthara’s film. These delays within the launch of the film have actually had an impact and the content material of the film have to be extraordinarily good to get it proper for the subsequent few days. Did it have sufficient to revive itself? Here’s my review:

Kolaiyuthir Kaalam Movie Review

Kolaiyuthir Kaalam is a superb thriller. Although it’s seen to have a horror theme, the film excites you greater than it shocks you. This is an ideal remake, for those who’ve seen the unique film, Hush, then you understand how nicely the director, Chakri Toleti, made it.

The film facilities on a personality performed by Nayanthara. And how she will get right into a haunted home. How she discovers the murders and the thriller behind them is the story. There are many characters within the film. But the character performed by Nayanthara is the one who got here ahead for all the best causes.

Nayanthara did a wonderful job of enjoying a girl with a speech dysfunction. She holds the film throughout. There are few to no occasions when you’ll really feel just like the film shouldn’t be in management. The poignant state of affairs and background rating performed an important function.

I have to say that Kolaiyuthir Kaalam is a delayed delight. It could also be late, but it surely hasn’t did not impress the viewers. If you need to watch a film this weekend, remember to contemplate watching Kolaiyuthir Kaalam.

Rating: 3.25 / 5

If you haven’t watched the trailer for the film, you may watch it right here:

Well, our review of the film ends right here. Let us know your thoughts on the film and our review in the comments section below.