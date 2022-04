KKR vs MI IPL 2022 Match: The 14th league match of IPL 2022 was played between Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders at the MCA Stadium in Pune. Kolkata Knight Riders won this match by 5 wickets. At the same time, Mumbai Indians got their third consecutive defeat. KKR all-rounder Pat Cummins finished the match in 16 overs with 35 runs in one over.