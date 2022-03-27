Kolkata beats Chennai with the start of IPL

MUMBAI, March 26 (Reuters) – The expanded Indian Premier League (IPL) began as Kolkata Knight Riders beat defending champions Chennai Super Kings by six wickets in the tournament opener on Saturday.

Coming to bat in the rematch of the 2021 final, Chennai suffered early setbacks and were reduced to 131-5 by Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s unbeaten 50.

Two-time champions Kolkata reached the target in their first match with nine balls to spare under the leadership of Shreyas Iyer, who replaced Eoin Morgan as captain.

Register now for unlimited access to Reuters.com register

It also marked the homecoming of the IPL after the entire 2020 edition and the second half of last year’s league was played in the United Arab Emirates while India battled the COVID-19 pandemic.

Fans are back in the stadium, even though 25%…