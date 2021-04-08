Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 13: KKR Team Squad, Players List

As you that Kolkata Knight Riders are the Two times IPL season winners, And Kolkata Knight Riders are one of the admired teams especially because of its association with celebrity owners. This Indian Premier League team represents the city of Kolkata and is owned by Bollywood actor Shahrukh Khan, actress Juhi Chawla and her spouse Jay Meet mutually. IPL 14 Live Streaming
IPL: Kolkata Knight Riders Team Players
The home of the team is Eden Gardens, which is well thought out to be the largest cricket stadium in India as well as the second largest in the world as per its seating capacity. The brand value of the Knight Riders was expected at $99 million in the year 2017 which is considered as the second-highest among IPL franchises.
Kolkata Knight Riders won the two IPL seasons that are in the year 2012 and in 2014. Even though the team is one of the most admired teams but at its initial stages, it was surrounded by various controversies as well as poor on-field performance particularly all through the first three years of the tournament.
The team then improved its Performance from the fourth season as it was qualified for the IPL playoffs. Finally, after a long wait, the team won the championship title in 2012 after defeating Chennai Super Kings and then again in 2014 after defeating Kings XI Punjab.
Through this article, we are going to give you some important details about the team, so let’s gets started.
KKR Team Strength
Strengths: KKR’s batting line-up is one of the best in the business. Despite losing Gambhir at the top of the order, KKR still has players like Eion Morgan, Karun Nair, Shubman Gill, and Sunil Narine to start with. Narine might not be consistent, but he does manage to tilt a few matches KKR’s way with his blitzkrieg. It remains to be seen whether the management decides to open with Uthappa and Lynn or Narine manages to continue as one of the openers.
Weaknesses: KKR's bowling attack isn't a force to reckon with and the franchise was dealt with a huge blow as Kamlesh Nagarkoti and Shivam Mavi – superstars of India's U-19 World Cup-winning campaign in 2018, were ruled out of the 12th edition with injuries. The team signed Sandeep Warrier as a replacement for Nagarkoti and it remains to be seen whether he can make the best of the opportunity.
KKR coach: Brendon McCullum
KKR owner: Shah Rukh Khan, Red Chillies Entertainment, Jay Mehta, Juhi Chawla
IPL 2021 – KKR Squad
Batsmen
- Dinesh Karthik (C) (wk)
- Rahul Tripathi
- Shubman Gill
- Eoin Morgan
- Nitish rana
- Rinku Singh
- Karun Nair
All-rounders
- Andre Russell
- Sunil Narine
- Shakib Al Hasan
- Ben Cutting
- Pawan Negi
- Venkatesh Iyer
Bowlers
- Kuldeep yadav
- Kamlesh Nagarkoti
- Shivam Mavi
- Sandeep Warrier
- Varun Chakravarthy
- Vaibhav arora
- Lockie Ferguson
- Harbhajan singh
- Pat Cummins
- Prasidh Krishna
Wicket Keeper
- Tim Seifert
- Sheldon Jackson
KKR Admin & Support Staff
- Owners – Shahrukh Khan (Red Chillies Entertainment), Jay Mehta, and Juhi Chawla (Mehta Group)
- CEO and Managing Director – Venky Mysore
- Head Coach – Brandon McCullum
- Assistant Coach – Abhishek Nayar
- Bowling Coach – Kyle Mills
- Physiotherapist – Kamlesh Jain
- Physical Trainer – Kamlesh Jain
- Data and Video Analyst – AR Srikkanth
KKR Match Schedule:
|
Matches
|Teams Battle
|Stadium/Venue
|
11 April 2021
|
|
M. A. Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
|
13 April 2021
|
|M. A. Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
|18 April 2021
03:30 PM
|
|M. A. Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
|21 April 2021
07:30 PM
|
|
Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
|
24 April 2021
|
|Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
|26 April 2021
07:30 PM
|
|
Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad
|
29 April 2021
|
|Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahemdabad
|3 May 2021
07:30 PM
|
|
Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad
|
8 May 2021
|
|Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad
|10 May 2021
07:30 PM
|
|
M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bangalore
|
12 May 2021
|
|M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bangalore
|15 May 2021
07:30 PM
|
|
M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bangalore
|
18 May 2021
|
|M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bangalore
|21 May 2021
03:30 PM
|
|
M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bangalore
KKR Full Squad:
Sunil Narine, Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Eoin Morgan (C), Andre Russell, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Pat Cummins, Kuldeep Yadav, Sandeep Warrier, Shivam Mavi, and Rinku Singh
KKR IPL Overall Performance Statistics
|IPL Year
|Final Standing
|League Standing
|2008
|League stage
|6th out of 8
|2009
|League stage
|8th out of 8
|2010
|League stage
|6th out of 8
|2011
|Playoffs: 4th
|4th out of 10
|2012
|Champions
|1st out of 9
|2013
|League stage
|7th out of 9
|2014
|Champions
|1st out of 8
|2015
|League stage
|5th out of 8
|2016
|Playoffs: 4th
|4th out of 8
|2017
|Playoffs: 3rd
|3rd out of 8
|2018
|Playoffs: 3rd
|3rd out of 8
|2019
|League Stage
|5th out of 8
|2020
|League Stage
|5th out of 8