Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 13: KKR Team Squad, Players List

As you that Kolkata Knight Riders are the Two times IPL season winners, And Kolkata Knight Riders are one of the admired teams especially because of its association with celebrity owners. This Indian Premier League team represents the city of Kolkata and is owned by Bollywood actor Shahrukh Khan, actress Juhi Chawla and her spouse Jay Meet mutually.

IPL: Kolkata Knight Riders Team Players

The home of the team is Eden Gardens, which is well thought out to be the largest cricket stadium in India as well as the second largest in the world as per its seating capacity. The brand value of the Knight Riders was expected at $99 million in the year 2017 which is considered as the second-highest among IPL franchises.

Kolkata Knight Riders won the two IPL seasons that are in the year 2012 and in 2014. Even though the team is one of the most admired teams but at its initial stages, it was surrounded by various controversies as well as poor on-field performance particularly all through the first three years of the tournament.

The team then improved its Performance from the fourth season as it was qualified for the IPL playoffs. Finally, after a long wait, the team won the championship title in 2012 after defeating Chennai Super Kings and then again in 2014 after defeating Kings XI Punjab.

Through this article, we are going to give you some important details about the team, so let’s gets started.

KKR Team Strength

Strengths: KKR’s batting line-up is one of the best in the business. Despite losing Gambhir at the top of the order, KKR still has players like Eion Morgan, Karun Nair, Shubman Gill, and Sunil Narine to start with. Narine might not be consistent, but he does manage to tilt a few matches KKR’s way with his blitzkrieg. It remains to be seen whether the management decides to open with Uthappa and Lynn or Narine manages to continue as one of the openers.

Weaknesses: KKR's bowling attack isn't a force to reckon with and the franchise was dealt with a huge blow as Kamlesh Nagarkoti and Shivam Mavi – superstars of India's U-19 World Cup-winning campaign in 2018, were ruled out of the 12th edition with injuries. The team signed Sandeep Warrier as a replacement for Nagarkoti and it remains to be seen whether he can make the best of the opportunity.

KKR coach: Brendon McCullum

KKR owner: Shah Rukh Khan, Red Chillies Entertainment, Jay Mehta, Juhi Chawla

IPL 2021 – KKR Squad Batsmen Dinesh Karthik (C) (wk)

Rahul Tripathi

Shubman Gill

Eoin Morgan

Nitish rana

Rinku Singh

Karun Nair All-rounders Andre Russell

Sunil Narine

Shakib Al Hasan

Ben Cutting

Pawan Negi

Venkatesh Iyer Bowlers Kuldeep yadav

Kamlesh Nagarkoti

Shivam Mavi

Sandeep Warrier

Varun Chakravarthy

Vaibhav arora

Lockie Ferguson

Harbhajan singh

Pat Cummins

Prasidh Krishna Wicket Keeper Tim Seifert

Sheldon Jackson

KKR Admin & Support Staff Owners – Shahrukh Khan (Red Chillies Entertainment), Jay Mehta, and Juhi Chawla (Mehta Group)

CEO and Managing Director – Venky Mysore

Head Coach – Brandon McCullum

Assistant Coach – Abhishek Nayar

Bowling Coach – Kyle Mills

Physiotherapist – Kamlesh Jain

Physical Trainer – Kamlesh Jain

Data and Video Analyst – AR Srikkanth KKR Match Schedule: Matches Teams Battle Stadium/Venue 11 April 2021

07:30 PM Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders M. A. Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai 13 April 2021

07:30 PM Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians M. A. Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai 18 April 2021

03:30 PM Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders M. A. Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai 21 April 2021 07:30 PM Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai 24 April 2021

07:30 PM Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai 26 April 2021

07:30 PM Punjab Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad 29 April 2021

07:30 PM Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahemdabad 3 May 2021

07:30 PM Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad 8 May 2021

03:30 PM Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad 10 May 2021

07:30 PM Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bangalore 12 May 2021

07:30 PM Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bangalore 15 May 2021

07:30 PM Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bangalore 18 May 2021

07:30 PM Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bangalore 21 May 2021

03:30 PM Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bangalore

KKR Full Squad:

Sunil Narine, Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Eoin Morgan (C), Andre Russell, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Pat Cummins, Kuldeep Yadav, Sandeep Warrier, Shivam Mavi, and Rinku Singh

