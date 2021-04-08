ENTERTAINMENT

Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 13: KKR Team Squad, Players List

Avatar
By
Posted on
Kolkata-Knight-Riders-player-list-IPL-2021

As you that Kolkata Knight Riders are the Two times IPL season winners, And Kolkata Knight Riders are one of the admired teams especially because of its association with celebrity owners. This Indian Premier League team represents the city of Kolkata and is owned by Bollywood actor Shahrukh Khan, actress Juhi Chawla and her spouse Jay Meet mutually. IPL 14 Live Streaming

Kolkata-Knight-Riders-player-list-IPL-2021

Contents hide
1 IPL: Kolkata Knight Riders Team Players
2 KKR Team Strength
2.1 IPL 2021 – KKR Squad
2.2 KKR Admin & Support Staff
2.3 KKR Match Schedule:
2.4 KKR Full Squad:

IPL: Kolkata Knight Riders Team Players

The home of the team is Eden Gardens, which is well thought out to be the largest cricket stadium in India as well as the second largest in the world as per its seating capacity. The brand value of the Knight Riders was expected at $99 million in the year 2017 which is considered as the second-highest among IPL franchises. IPL 14 Points Table

Kolkata Knight Riders won the two IPL seasons that are in the year 2012 and in 2014. Even though the team is one of the most admired teams but at its initial stages, it was surrounded by various controversies as well as poor on-field performance particularly all through the first three years of the tournament. Chennai Super Kings Team Squad

The team then improved its Performance from the fourth season as it was qualified for the IPL playoffs. Finally, after a long wait, the team won the championship title in 2012 after defeating Chennai Super Kings and then again in 2014 after defeating Kings XI Punjab. Hotstar Live Cricket Streaming

Through this article, we are going to give you some important details about the team, so let’s gets started.

KKR Team Strength

Strengths: KKR’s batting line-up is one of the best in the business. Despite losing Gambhir at the top of the order, KKR still has players like Eion Morgan, Karun Nair, Shubman Gill, and Sunil Narine to start with. Narine might not be consistent, but he does manage to tilt a few matches KKR’s way with his blitzkrieg. It remains to be seen whether the management decides to open with Uthappa and Lynn or Narine manages to continue as one of the openers.

Weaknesses: KKR’s bowling attack isn’t a force to reckon with and the franchise was dealt with a huge blow as Kamlesh Nagarkoti and Shivam Mavi – superstars of India’s U-19 World Cup-winning campaign in 2018, were ruled out of the 12th edition with injuries. The team signed Sandeep Warrier as a replacement for Nagarkoti and it remains to be seen whether he can make the best of the opportunity. Sunrisers Hyderabad

KKR coach: Brendon McCullum

KKR owner: Shah Rukh Khan, Red Chillies Entertainment, Jay Mehta, Juhi Chawla

IPL 2021 – KKR Squad

Batsmen

  • Dinesh Karthik (C) (wk)
  • Rahul Tripathi
  • Shubman Gill
  • Eoin Morgan
  • Nitish rana
  • Rinku Singh
  • Karun Nair

All-rounders

  • Andre Russell
  • Sunil Narine
  • Shakib Al Hasan
  • Ben Cutting
  • Pawan Negi
  • Venkatesh Iyer

Bowlers

  • Kuldeep yadav
  • Kamlesh Nagarkoti
  • Shivam Mavi
  • Sandeep Warrier
  • Varun Chakravarthy
  • Vaibhav arora
  • Lockie Ferguson
  • Harbhajan singh
  • Pat Cummins
  • Prasidh Krishna

Wicket Keeper

  • Tim Seifert
  • Sheldon Jackson

KKR Admin & Support Staff

  • Owners – Shahrukh Khan (Red Chillies Entertainment), Jay Mehta, and Juhi Chawla (Mehta Group)
  • CEO and Managing Director – Venky Mysore
  • Head Coach – Brandon McCullum
  • Assistant Coach – Abhishek Nayar
  • Bowling Coach – Kyle Mills
  • Physiotherapist – Kamlesh Jain
  • Physical Trainer – Kamlesh Jain
  • Data and Video Analyst – AR Srikkanth

KKR Match Schedule:

Matches

 Teams Battle Stadium/Venue

11 April 2021
07:30 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders

M. A. Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

13 April 2021
07:30 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians
M. A. Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
18 April 2021
03:30 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders
M. A. Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
21 April 2021

07:30 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings

Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

24 April 2021
07:30 PM
Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders
Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
26 April 2021
07:30 PM
Punjab Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders

Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

29 April 2021
07:30 PM
Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders
Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahemdabad
3 May 2021
07:30 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore

Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

8 May 2021
03:30 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals
Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad
10 May 2021
07:30 PM
Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders

M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bangalore

12 May 2021
07:30 PM
Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders
M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bangalore
15 May 2021
07:30 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings

M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bangalore

18 May 2021
07:30 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals
M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bangalore
21 May 2021
03:30 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bangalore

KKR Full Squad:

Sunil Narine, Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Eoin Morgan (C), Andre Russell, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Pat Cummins, Kuldeep Yadav, Sandeep Warrier, Shivam Mavi, and Rinku Singh

KKR IPL Overall Performance Statistics

IPL Year Final Standing League Standing
2008 League stage 6th out of 8
2009 League stage 8th out of 8
2010 League stage 6th out of 8
2011 Playoffs: 4th 4th out of 10
2012 Champions 1st out of 9
2013 League stage 7th out of 9
2014 Champions 1st out of 8
2015 League stage 5th out of 8
2016 Playoffs: 4th 4th out of 8
2017 Playoffs: 3rd 3rd out of 8
2018 Playoffs: 3rd 3rd out of 8
2019 League Stage 5th out of 8
2020 League Stage 5th out of 8
Related Items:, , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Most Popular

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?" Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?"
750
LATEST

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: “How would the old man have played today?” | The SportsRush
Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
750
LATEST

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
vegan customizable gel nail stickers vegan customizable gel nail stickers
748
LATEST

Get Professional Looking Nails (From The Comfort Of Home) With These Tech-Enabled Customized Vegan Gel Stickers
Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86 Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
733
LATEST

Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
"He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel "He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel
724
LATEST

“He dedicated a letter to me”- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel | The SportsRush
David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
720
ENTERTAINMENT

David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
679
LATEST

Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
AP21027704878997 AP21027704878997
642
LATEST

Green stocks have got caught up in the tech sell-off. But it’s just a dip, as climate investing is set to power ahead under Biden, according to JPMorgan
Stacks of one hundred dollar bills. Stacks of one hundred dollar bills.
605
LATEST

2 Tech Stocks That Turned $10,000 Into $180,000 (or More) | The Motley Fool
Caio Pumputis Collects All-American Status in 200 Breast Caio Pumputis Collects All-American Status in 200 Breast
600
LATEST

Caio Pumputis Collects All-American Status in 200 Breast

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Themiracletech.com Is Daily Updated News Website , That Provide News And Updates About Digital Platforms and Releases. Get In Touch With Us For All News Related To The Streaming Of Movies, Series And Shows. All the Pictures and Video(if any) present on the website are respected property of Copyright Owners , We Don't Own any thing if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours.
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top