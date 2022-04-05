Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians Live Coverage, venue, date, timing

Mumbai Indians (MI) will be keen to kickstart their IPL 2022 campaign after two back-to-back losses when they take on an in-form Kolkata Knight Riders on Wednesday (6 April). Mumbai Indians have made a characteristically slow start to the season. Their bowlers have looked off-colour in both the games so far and they need to step up in this game against the Kolkata Knight Riders.

KKR, on other hand, have looked brilliant in their first three games and come into this game after having won two out of three matches. Shreyas Iyer has looked sharp as the skipper of the side while his bowlers – led by Umesh Yadav have been able to restrict the…