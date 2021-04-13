LATEST

Kolkata’s star all-rounder Andre Russell made history, becoming the first bowler to do so in IPL

Kolkata Knight Riders’ star all-rounder Andre Russell has taken 5 wickets, creating historical past towards Mumbai Indians on Tuesday. On the idea of this good efficiency, the group decreased Mumbai’s innings to 152 runs. Russell took 5 wickets for 15 runs in two overs, permitting Mumbai to lose simply 38 runs, shedding seven wickets within the final 5 hours. With this, Russell has develop into the primary bowler in IPL historical past who has proven the feat of taking 5 wickets in 2 overs. Additionally, his title has now develop into the report for the perfect bowling for Kolkata within the match.

He left the group spinner Sunil Narayan behind on this matter. He took 5 wickets for 19 towards Kings XI Punjab from KKR 9 years in the past. Aside from this, now Russell has a report of the perfect bowling towards the five-time IPL champions Mumbai Indians. He left behind RCB quick bowler Harshal Patel on this case. Harshal took 5 wickets for 27 runs towards Mumbai in the identical season.

Suryakumar delivers the ball throughout the stadium, Hardik shouldn’t be certain

Russell, who got here for bowling within the 18th over of Mumbai’s innings, walked Kieron Pollard and Marco Jenson for 2 consecutive balls. Nevertheless, he missed out on a hat-trick. Krunal Pandya hit two consecutive fours within the final over, however Russell completed his nine-ball innings with a 15-run knock. On the very subsequent ball, he despatched Jasprit Bumrah to the pavilion with out opening the account, whereas Rahul Chahar was out on the final ball after scoring 8 runs. Pat Cummins took two wickets for KKR, whereas Varun Chakraborty, Shakib Al Hasan and the well-known Krishna took one wicket every.

Within the match, Suryakumar Yadav, who’s in an excellent rhythm for Mumbai, scored 56 and captain Rohit Sharma scored 43 runs. Each shared a 76-run partnership for the second wicket however none aside from them performed a giant innings. Mumbai Indians changed South African wicketkeeper batsman Quinton Dickock within the enjoying eleven rather than opener Chris Lynn, who scored 49 runs within the earlier match.

Umesh Yadav strongly caught by one hand in a observe match, VIDEO viral

