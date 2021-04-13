Kolkata’s star all-rounder Andre Russell made history, becoming the first bowler to do so in IPL

Kolkata Knight Riders’ star all-rounder Andre Russell has taken 5 wickets, creating historical past towards Mumbai Indians on Tuesday. On the idea of this good efficiency, the group decreased Mumbai’s innings to 152 runs. Russell took 5 wickets for 15 runs in two overs, permitting Mumbai to lose simply 38 runs, shedding seven wickets within the final 5 hours. With this, Russell has develop into the primary bowler in IPL historical past who has proven the feat of taking 5 wickets in 2 overs. Additionally, his title has now develop into the report for the perfect bowling for Kolkata within the match.

He left the group spinner Sunil Narayan behind on this matter. He took 5 wickets for 19 towards Kings XI Punjab from KKR 9 years in the past. Aside from this, now Russell has a report of the perfect bowling towards the five-time IPL champions Mumbai Indians. He left behind RCB quick bowler Harshal Patel on this case. Harshal took 5 wickets for 27 runs towards Mumbai in the identical season.

Andre Russell turns into the primary bowler within the IPL historical past to take a fifer in simply 2 overs. – Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) April 13, 2021

Russell, who got here for bowling within the 18th over of Mumbai’s innings, walked Kieron Pollard and Marco Jenson for 2 consecutive balls. Nevertheless, he missed out on a hat-trick. Krunal Pandya hit two consecutive fours within the final over, however Russell completed his nine-ball innings with a 15-run knock. On the very subsequent ball, he despatched Jasprit Bumrah to the pavilion with out opening the account, whereas Rahul Chahar was out on the final ball after scoring 8 runs. Pat Cummins took two wickets for KKR, whereas Varun Chakraborty, Shakib Al Hasan and the well-known Krishna took one wicket every.

Within the match, Suryakumar Yadav, who’s in an excellent rhythm for Mumbai, scored 56 and captain Rohit Sharma scored 43 runs. Each shared a 76-run partnership for the second wicket however none aside from them performed a giant innings. Mumbai Indians changed South African wicketkeeper batsman Quinton Dickock within the enjoying eleven rather than opener Chris Lynn, who scored 49 runs within the earlier match.

