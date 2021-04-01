Kon Honaar Crorepati 2021 Registration has started already. So here are some details about the Kon honaar crorepati 2021 Registration. Check out the Kon Honaar Crorepati 2021: How to Registration Step by Step Online?

Kon Honaar Crorepati is the Marathi version of the popular game television reality show Kaun Banega Crorepati. The game television reality show has successfully completed its several Seasons. And now the 2021st edition of the show will be back on screens. The upcoming season of the show will be hosted by one of the talented film actors Sachin Khedekar. He has presented the first season of the show.

Image Credit: SonyLiv

later Swapnil Joshi was on the board to host this TV show. While Kon Honaar Crorepati Season 4 was presented by Film director Nagaraj Manjule.

Kon Honaar Crorepati 2021: How to Registration Step by Step Online?

The registrations for the Kon Honaar Crorepati started on 24th March. While it will be on till the 2nd April. So without wasting any time quickly register yourself for registration. you can give missed call on 80800 444 222.

While you can also register yourself on Sony Liv’s official website or you can download the SonyLiv app from the Google Play Store and app store.

The link will be available on the home page. Click on the link and fill your registration form. Mention your personal and contact details in the form.

Also, answer the given questions and submit your registration form. If your application form gets selected by the official team of the show they will contact you for the next process.

The game television reality show is back on screens after a gap of 2 years. The upcoming season of the show will give everyone the opportunity to win a huge amount of cash prize.

