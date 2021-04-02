ENTERTAINMENT

Kon Honaar Crorepati 2021 Registration & Audition Marathi – AuditionDate

Kon Honaar Crorepati is the Marathi version of the famous game Kon Banega Crorepati (KBC). The Marathi audience waits for this show quite eagerly and it is totally worth the wait. The show airs on the channel Sony Marathi and it is coming back with new entertaining questions and full of suspense. Get details on how to participate in Kon Honaar Crorepati 2021 registration. The Marathi KBC audition will be shown on Sony Marathi and can be registered on Sony Liv App.

If you have the talent to bless the sets of Kon Honaar Crorepati, you have to register for this season. So, check out the article below to know the process of registration. Also, know more details about the start date and timings of Sony Marathi Kon Honaar Crorepati.

To register yourself for season 5 of Kon Honaar Crorepati you have to follow the steps below.

  • Step 1- first you have to open the registration form which is available on Sony Liv official website. Also, you could reach the form through the Sony Liv app which you can download from the play store.
  • Step 2- click on the link and the registration form window will appear.
  • Steps 3- fill the registration form carefully. There will be details like your phone number, address, date of birth, and other contact details.
  • Step 4- it is where they will test your challenge. You will have to ask some general knowledge questions within a limited time frame and the ones who have answered more questions will be shortlisted.
  • Step 5- read the term and conditions column properly and then check the box. Go through the form again to check mistakes and then click submit.

Now, you have to wait for your selection. The official representatives will contact you if you get short-listed.
The other documents that will be required are proof of nationality, Adhar Card, Pan Card, Medical Certificate, Passport size photograph and others.

The show was last seen on 2019 and after this interval of 2 years it will soon be visible on the Television screens again for its 5th season. The odds of the premiere of the show in April 2021 are quite low. So, the wait will be over soon.
Stay tuned to know more and stay safe.

Could Honaar Crorepati Eligibility Criteria

The eligibility criteria to participant in the show are

  • Participant must be a permanent resident of India and having Indian Nationality.
  • Participant age must be 18 year or more than 18 years.
  • Participant with criminal background or having any criminal charges is not eligible for the show.
  • Participant must know Marathi to participate in this show.
