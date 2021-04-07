ENTERTAINMENT

KON vs ANK Live Score Dream 11 Prediction Team Top Picks Odds Kick-Off Timing Turkish League

KON vs ANK Live Score

Finally, a match of the Turkish League will be played between the team Konyaspor and Ankaragucu on Wednesday 7th April. The match will start at 06:30 PM at Konya Buyuksehir Stadium. Let’s start with the team ANK who has played a total of 30 matches in the league. The team has lost 16 matches, won 9 matches and 5 matches were declared as a draw. The team has recently played a match on 4th April against the team Antalyaspor where the opposing team failed to score any goal snd team ANK managed to score one goal and won the match.

KON vs ANK Live Score

The team ANK is at 17th position in the league standings. If we talk about the team KON who has played a total of 30 matches in the league. The team KON has won 10 matches, lost 11 matches and 9 matches resulted as a tie. Previously they have played a match on 4th April against the team Erzurum BB where the opposing team failed to score any goal and team KON won the match with 2-0. Let’s see if team KON successfully continues their winning streak or not.

ANK vs KON Live Score:

Match: ANK vs KON Korean League 2020-21
Date: 7th April
Time: 06:30 PM
Venue: Konya Buyuksehir Stadium

ANK Squad:

Apler Potuk, Sahverdi Cetin, Ender Aygoren, Ali Kaan Guneren, Assane Diousse, Saba Lobjanidze, Orkan Cinar, Atakan Ridvan Cankaya, Milos Stanojevic, Atila Turan, Dikmen, Stelios Kitsiou, Korcan Celikay, Emblya Ayyldiz, Ricardo Henrique, Andri Cekici Emre Gural, Erdi Dikemen, Mert Topuz, Joseph Paintsil, Zvonimir Sarlija, Alperen Babacan, Abdullaj Celik, Sitki Ferdi Imdat

KON Squad:

Emre Pehlivan, Huseyin Biber, Amar Rahmanovic, Musa Cagiran, Ismael Diomande, Dogan Golpek, FAruku Miya, Guven, Levan Shengelia, Amir Hadziahmetovic, Kagan Guctekin, Zymer Bytyqi, Demni Milosevic, Marko Jevtovic, Volkan Findikli, Nejc Skubic, Abdulkerim Bardak , Baris Yardimci, Alper Uludag, Erdon Dac, Ibrahim Sehic, Ahmet Karademir, Eray Birnican, Artem Kravets, Ozan Can Oruc, Izzet Karaboga, Jesse Sekidika

ANK vs KON Dream 11 Prediction:

The key players for team KON will be Sokol CIkalleshi who is a forward player and played 2 matches in the league. He has scored 5 goals in the entire tournament. Ugur Demirok will be the defender who has scored 4 goals in the 9 played matches. Artem Kravets will be the forward player who has scored 8 goals in 23 matches.

The key players of team ANK will be Joseph Paintsil who is a forward player and scored 7 goals in 24 matches. The defender player will be Saba Lobjanidze who has scored 3 goals in 20 matches. Torgeir Borven will be the forward player who has scored 10 points in 25 matches. There are higher chances of team KON winning today’s match. To know more about this article stay connected to us.

