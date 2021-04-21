Korean Beauty Tips: Learn how rice water will make your skin spotless – Bollywood Gossip News Latest News India Get Breaking

Koreans are all loopy about ladies’ skincare routines. With Korean skincare routine, you may get impeccable pores and skin. In any case, what secret are behind their glowing pores and skin, which doesn’t reveal their age. Right now we’re going to inform you that how in three simple steps you may get your glowing, unblemished, glowing pores and skin with just one ingredient –

Clearing in first step

In a bowl, combine one teaspoon rice flour, one teaspoon milk powder or milk and rice water and blend effectively. After that, apply it on the face and therapeutic massage it in round motions with gentle palms. After this wash the face.

Do firming in second step

Soak 2 teaspoons of rice in water and hold it for twenty-four hours. Then filter them. Now combine 3 spoons of rice water and 3-4 teaspoons of inexperienced tea in a bowl and blend. Fill it in an area bottle after which apply it in your face.

Do moisturizing in step third

Combine effectively with a spoon of aloe vera gel, rice water and 1 teaspoon of inexperienced tea in a bowl. Now apply it within the face and therapeutic massage it with gentle palms for 2-3 minutes.