Korean star Suzy approved for Ram Charan? – TheMiracleTech

Posted on
It seems that Mavik Kollywood director Shankar’s fascination with international stars knows no bounds. He previously tried to convince Hollywood action star Arnold Schwarzenegger to play the role of a hero in 2.0 three years ago. And now, Shankar has been asked to approach K-pop sensation Beau Suzi for the soon-to-be-debuted Pan-India film with Ram Charan.

South Korean Sundari Ba Suji needs no introduction from K-pop and Indian film lovers watching Korean dramas. The 26-year-old Sundari has a huge fan following across India for her acclaimed films like Architecture 101 and Ashfall and K-Dramas like When You Were Sleeping and Dream High Series.

Apparently, Shankar had already approached Bae Suzy in 2.0 for the role of Amy Jackson. However, Baa reportedly turned down the offer as she found that her role was not of sufficient importance. Whether Shaz Shankar actually approached Baa and whether he will be a part of this crazy project or not will be revealed very soon.

The Shankar-Ram Charan film will be produced by Dil Raju, and she is said to be spending Rs 150 crore on making the film. Since the film will be released internationally, reclaiming the budget will be a cakewalk for the star producer.

