One of America’s favorite gothic couples has officially tied the knot. Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian Had a Short Wedding After Sunday Night Grammy in las vegas, entertainment tonight Report.

During the ceremony, Barker took the stage with Lenny Kravitz and HER in a special rock performance of “Are You Gonna Go My Way”.

The Kardashians are best known as a member of their media mogul family, while Barker is the rock drummer from Blink-182.