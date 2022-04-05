Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are not legally married, Page Six can exclusively reveal.

The pair reportedly tied the knot in Las Vegas after Grammy Sunday, but there was nothing legal about it, as they never received a marriage license, sources familiar with the situation told us.

“They had a ceremony, but on paper it’s not legal yet,” an insider shared Tuesday morning.

Clark County’s records of marriage licenses and certificates also show that the couple never applied for or received one.

A rep for the couple did not immediately return Page Six’s request for comment.

The hot and heavy couple’s ceremony was filled with Vegas kitsch,…