Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are now Oscar official

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have arrived.

The reality star and her rocker fiancée walked the Oscars 2022 red carpet in matching black looks. Kardashian wore a strapless black dress featuring Thierry Mugler, clutch bag, Aquazzura sandals, Lorraine Schwartz jewelry and slicked-back hair, while Barker—who will be performing at the ceremony—looked dapper in a black suit and sunglasses.

The pair were loved as ever as they showed some PDA on the carpet and in front of the cameras.

Mike CoppolaGetty Images

The all-black look seems to be the go-to for the couple. Ever since they started dating, the Kardashians have been giving off rocker Barbie vibes everywhere. On Instagram…