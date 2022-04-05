Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are reportedly married

Reality TV star Kourtney Kardashian and Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker have reportedly married in Las Vegas after the Grammy Awards on Sunday night.

celebrity website tmz claims that “sources close to the couple” reported that the wedding took place early Monday morning at a chapel in Las Vegas.

“We are told that it was important to them that an Elvis impersonator perform the marriage … so Elvis pronounced them man and wife,” tmz it is said.

The news of the couple’s engagement surfaced at the end of last year.

It added that it was reported that there would be “several” celebrations to mark the couple’s union.

The wedding will be Barker’s third and Kardashian’s first. Both have children from previous relationships.

