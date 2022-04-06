Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker married at SECRET in Las Vegas

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker tied the knot in a secret ceremony at the Las Vegas Wedding Chapel at 1:30 a.m. Monday, just hours after walking the red carpet at the Grammy Awards.

In a video obtained by Daily Mail, the newlyweds were seen walking back to their hotel around 2.30 pm after exchanging vows in front of an Elvis impersonator.

The bride, who is seen stumbling through the Wynn Hotel in Las Vegas, was filmed while being supported by her new husband. Click to watch the video Here.

The 42-year-old star of the new series The Kardashians was seen a little unsteady on his feet after a drunken night out, but Travis Barker turned out to be a gentleman as he was seen helping her out at his hotel.

In the video of the couple’s arrival, Kim Kardashian’s older sister can be seen tripping…