Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker married by Elvis impersonator in Las Vegas, chapel owner reveals details

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker reportedly tied the knot in a surprise wedding in Las Vegas after attending the 2022 Grammy Awards on Sunday night. Kourtney and Travis had been friends for a long time and started dating over a year ago. Also Read| The Kardashians trailer: Kim Kardashian and her sisters are back, Kanye West, Pete Davidson, baby Baker make highlights

The celebrity couple reportedly demanded an Elvis impersonator perform their wedding ceremony and refused to come to the venue until the same was confirmed. Marty Frierson, the owner of One Love Wedding Chapel where the wedding was held, said the couple seemed totally in love as he revealed details of the wedding.

Marty told People, “There was a lot of that — kissing and hugging. They barely came up for air! They just…