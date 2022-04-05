Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker married in Las Vegas after the Grammys, says report

According to reports, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have gotten married “for fun”.

on Tuesday, tmz informed that keeping up with the Kardashians The 42-year-old alum and the Blink-182 drummer, 46, tied the knot on Monday morning in Las Vegas, Nevada — after attending the 64th Annual Grammy Awards for the first time.

The couple walked the red carpet in a matching all-black outfit before Barker, who also accessorized with a bright pink jacket, took to the stage to perform, the outlet reported, after they took off at 1.30 p.m. Had a wedding ceremony. Las Vegas Wedding Chapel.

according to this tmz, the couple banned the venue from taking photos, and instead opted to bring their own photographers. The owner of the chapel served as a witness, while the Elvis impersonator acted…