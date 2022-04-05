Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker ‘married in Vegas’

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are reportedly married (Picture: Rex)

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker got married secretly in a wedding ceremony, it has been claimed.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star and Blink-182 rocker are believed to have tied the knot in Las Vegas after the Grammys this weekend.

according to this tmzThey walked into a wedding chapel on Monday at around 1.30am, just hours after the musician performed on stage at the MGM Arena.

The publication states that the pair, called Kravis, were married in a low-key ceremony by an Elvis impersonator.

It seems they were up for marriage and already had a marriage license, which they presented to the owner of One Love Wedding Chapel – who also acted as a witness to their marriage.