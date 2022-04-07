Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker only married one way

Well, not at all.

kardashian shared series of snapshots Took herself and Barker at the Las Vegas Wedding Chapel after the Grammy Awards on Sunday. She said in the caption on Instagram that they have not got a marriage license, so they are not legally married.

“These met in my camera roll. Once upon a time in Far, Away (Las Vegas) at 2 a.m., after an epic night and a little tequila, a queen and her handsome king stepped out with the only open chapel. Elvis and the Wedding Kar li (unlicensed). Practice makes perfect.”