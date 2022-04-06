Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker only married one way

CNN ,

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker got married.

Well, not at all.

kardashian shared series of snapshots Took herself and Barker at the Las Vegas Wedding Chapel after the Grammy Awards on Sunday. She said in the caption on Instagram that they have not got a marriage license, so they are not legally married.

“Found these in my camera roll. Once upon a time in a far, far away (Las Vegas) at 2 a.m., after an epic night and a little tequila, a queen and her handsome king accompanied Elvis to the only open chapel and got married (without a license). Practice makes perfect Is.”

Their “practice” marriage has almost arrived…