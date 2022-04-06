Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker reportedly married in Las Vegas

Kourtney Kardashian got engaged to Blink-182 drummer in late 2021. photo/file

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have reportedly got married in Las Vegas.

The 42-year-old reality star got engaged to Blink-182 drummer Barker, 46, in late 2021 after less than a year of dating, and the pair are now said to have tied the knot secretly.

An insider told TMZ that while Kardashian and Barker were in Las Vegas for the Grammy Awards on Sunday, the pair walked into a chapel in Sin City at 1.30 a.m. the next morning, just hours after she took the stage to perform a medley. Went on Her, Lenny Kravitz, Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis.

The outlet reports that the couple had obtained a marriage license and presented it to the owner of the chapel, who became a witness…