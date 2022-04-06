Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker secretly married Elvis in Las Vegas

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker took advantage of their trip to Las Vegas for the Grammy Awards to get married in secret.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker join the long list of stars who married in Las Vegas. The couple, who have been together for several months and have made remarkable red carpet appearances, took advantage of their presence in downtown Nevada, where they were attending the Grammy Awards, to say “yes”. Magazine “People Indicates that the two lovers secretly reunited at One Love Wedding Chapel on Monday, just after the award ceremony. Chappelle owner Marty Friarson told “People” that the eldest Kardashian, 42, and the rocker, 46, were “very in love throughout the ceremony.” “Too many kisses and hugs. They could barely breathe. They just stared…