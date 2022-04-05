Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker secretly married in Las Vegas?

Is it time to congratulate? according to information tmz Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are now married. The couple reportedly said “I do” in a secret ceremony in Las Vegas right after the Grammy Awards. Hours before the wedding, the two lovers kissed in front of red carpet photographers. They would then go to a chapel to celebrate their union at around 1:30. An Elvis-like look allegedly declared them “husband and wife,” but no marriage license was issued to them. A source close to the couple revealed that they had chosen to unite in front of the king “just for fun”.

ALSO READ >> HISTORY OF A DRESS: Why Kim Kardashian Cried After Wearing This Dress

a marriage…