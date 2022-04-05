Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker secretly married in Las Vegas

The eldest of the Kardashian sisters, Kourtney and Blink 128 drummer Travis Barker are married. That’s what the American media writes. The couple is said to have tied the knot in Las Vegas. Although it is not entirely certain whether the marriage was completely valid or not.

Kourtney Kardashian (42) and Travis Barker (46) are said to have been married on the night of Sunday to Monday. After the Grammys were presented in Las Vegas on Sunday evening, the two walked into a wedding chapel and got married. The ceremony took place at around 1.45 pm and is said to have been performed by an Elvis impersonator. “They came, got married, threw the bouquet in the driveway and danced for Elvis,” said chapel owner Marty Friarson. People. “He showed a lot of love and had a lot of fun.”

But at the moment it is not entirely clear whether the two were completely in the order of their papers. According to TMZ, they didn’t have a marriage license and so…