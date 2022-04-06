Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker share 2 a.m. Drunken Wedding album from Las Vegas

Kourtney Kardashian took to Instagram on Wednesday to share some candid photos of Travis Baker from their Las Vegas wedding, but confirmed she doesn’t have a license to make it legal

Kourtney Kardashian has confirmed that she married Travis Barker in Las Vegas a few days ago, but she can’t legally call him her husband yet.

The reality TV star took to Instagram on Wednesday to share some adorable pictures from the ceremony and she looks absolutely all smiles with the Blink 182 drummer.

In the first image, both Kourtney and Travis are seen smiling at each other in their black leather jackets as an Elvis impersonator stands behind them singing.

The…