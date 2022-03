After Travis Barker’s Big Evening Performance at the Oscars, He and Fiance Kourtney Kardashian Hit Up Vanity Fairafter the Oscars party, and Kardashian underwent a major costume change. Kardashian wore a nude and black lace vintage Dolce & Gabbana to complement Barker’s black suit. They were cuddly in front of the photographers, showing a little affection on the carpet.

Rich Fury/VF22Getty Images

Lionel HannoGetty Images

Getty Images

Getty Images

a source spoke entertainment tonight About Kardashian and Barker’s wedding plans earlier this month. “Kourtney and Travis …