Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker wore coordinating leather looks for their Las Vegas wedding

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker wore leather jackets for their wedding ceremony in Vegas.

On Wednesday, Kardashian shared photos of the ceremony, and said the two didn’t have a marriage license.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker got married on Monday morning in Las Vegas, wearing coordinating leather jackets.

TMZ was the first to report that the couple was married by an Elvis impersonator. The surprise wedding took place at the One Love Wedding Chapelaccording to People.

But on Wednesday, Kardashian shared pictures on Instagram from their ceremony — and in the caption, she mentioned that the two got married without a license.

“Found these in my camera roll. Once upon a time in a land far, far away (Las Vegas) at 2am, after an epic night and a little tequila, a queen and…