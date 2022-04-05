Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s Shock Drunken Wedding! Couple as seen after Vegas Chapel at 1:30

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker married in a secret ceremony at a wedding chapel in Las Vegas on Monday at 1:30 p.m., hours after the Grammy Awards.

In the exclusive video obtained by DailyMail.com, the newlyweds were seen making their way back to their hotel at around 2.30 pm after exchanging vows in front of an Elvis impersonator.

The 42-year-old bride was filmed stumbling across the Wynn Hotel in Las Vegas while her new husband, 46, supported her.

A source told DailyMail.com that the reality star had enjoyed “a few drinks” during the evening with her fiancé, who had performed at the star-studded Sunday event with Lenny Kravitz and HER earlier that night.