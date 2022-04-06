Kourtney Kardashian confirms fake marriage to Travis Barker

It was total Kravis-ty.

Kourtney Kardashian confirms her Las Vegas wedding with Travis Barker in a post her instagram Wednesday.

“Found these in my camera roll,” she suddenly captioned a series of photos from the ceremony.

“Once upon a time in Far, Away (Las Vegas) at 2 a.m., after an epic night and a little tequila, a queen and her handsome king entered the only open chapel with Elvis and married (with no license). ),” she wrote, “practice makes perfect.”

Page Six exclusively reported on Tuesday that the two were not legally married, after reports surfaced that they had tied the knot.

The “Kardashians” star, 42, and Blink-182 rocker, 46, fled a chapel in Sin City around 1:30 p.m.