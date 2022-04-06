Kourtney Kardashian confirms ‘practice’ wedding with Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker in Las Vegas. ANTS AND ARTS NEWS

Kourtney Kardashian has shared images from her “practice” wedding in Las Vegas with Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker.

couple were married by elvis impersonator With “No License” after the Grammy Awards ceremony on Sunday night at One Love Chapel in Nevada.

Kardashian, 42, confirmed the news on Instagram by posting a series of photos from the impromptu event, in which the couple dressed in black outfits and sunglasses.

Captioning the post, she wrote to her 168 million followers: “Found these in my camera roll.

“Once upon a time in a far, far away (Las Vegas) at 2 a.m., after an epic night and a little tequila, a queen and her handsome king went to the only open chapel with Elvis and got married (with no license).

“Practice Makes Perfect.”