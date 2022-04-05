Kourtney Kardashian fumbles with Travis Barker after enjoying ‘a few drinks’ at the Grammys

She looked proudly watching her man rock out on stage at the 2022 Grammy Awards ceremony on Sunday night.

And Kourtney Kardashian was clearly having a good time, as a source told DailyMail.com that she had ‘a few drinks’ with her fiancé Travis Barker throughout the evening.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star, 42, was seen a little unsteady on her feet after a night of partying, but her love, 46, proved to be a gentleman as he helped her back to her hotel in Las Vegas. Vegas at the end of the night.