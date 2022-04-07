Kourtney Kardashian is the only Kardashian worth keeping up with

Kourtney Kardashian is the only Kardashian worth keeping up with

To start, let’s get the obvious question out of the way: someone starring in TV’s most popular reality series, with 167 million Instagram followers and constant tabloid headlines every step of the way, is somehow underappreciated. ? Well, to paraphrase Albert Einstein, who married his first cousin, it’s all relatives.

relatives, as in his sisters. 167 million Instagram followers may seem like a lot, but it counts among the lowest in the entire family (if you don’t include mum Kris Jenner and Kourtney’s ex-partner Scott Disick, who comes?).

With the Kardashians debuting a new Disney+ reality series, it’s time to celebrate their secret weapon: Kourtney.

Everyone in the world’s most famous Armenian family, Kim (298 million followers)…


Read Full News