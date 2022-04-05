Kourtney Kardashian tied the knot with drummer Travis Barker in a secret Las Vegas wedding ceremony, reports say.

keeping up with the kardashians Star, 42, reportedly married to Blink-182 rocker, 46, GrammyWhere Dholakia performed.

TMZ reports that Kardashian and revolver A wedding went into the chapel at about 1.30 on Monday, and the wedding was performed by an Elvis impersonator.

It added that the couple barred the venue from taking photos, opting to bring their own photographer.

Sources close to the couple told TMZ that the couple had a marriage license and presented it to the owner of the chapel, who was also a witness.

However, Page Six reports that the pair are not legally married, as they claim they…