Kourtney Kardashian marries Travis Barker in Las Vegas ceremony after Grammys

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Rumored to Secretly Wed at Las Vegas Ceremony After Their PDA at the Grammys

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are married, it has been claimed.

tmz If reports are to be believed, the two tied the knot in Las Vegas after attending the Grammys together.

It is claimed that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 42, and Blink-182 drummer, 46, headed to a chapel after 1.30 p.m. on Monday and took full advantage of being in Vegas for the awards ceremony by tying the knot.

Sources say Court and Travis said ‘I do’ just hours after performing live at the Music Awards, and they didn’t allow anyone to take the venue.