Kourtney Kardashian marries Travis Barker in secret Las Vegas ceremony: Report

After staying in Las Vegas for the Grammys, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker reportedly went to one of Sin City’s wedding chapels to seal the deal.

Hours after Barker performed live at the Grammys, she and Kardashian walked into the chapel on Monday at around 1:30 p.m. According to multiple reports, the couple did not allow the venue to take any photos, instead they brought their own photographers and security.

Reportedly told by sources close to the love birds tmz That Kardashian and Barker had a marriage license, which they presented to the owner of the chapel, who was also a witness.

They are said to have been declared man and wife by the Elvis impersonator, who acted…