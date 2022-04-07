Kourtney Kardashian on getting ‘physical’ with Travis Barker

And that’s how Kravis came to be.

Kourtney Kardashian shared more about the origin of her relationship with fiancé Travis Barker during Wednesday night’s ABC News primetime special “The Kardashians.”

“It’s so funny when we think about, like, this is us. Can you believe it? We’re, like, Kourtney and Travis, who are friends,” the reality star, 42, told “Good Morning America” co-anchor Robin Roberts.

“I felt like deep down, if we looked into each other’s eyes and made it, you know, physical, that it would just be over.”

Hours before the special aired, Kardashian confirmed that she and the Blink-182 musician, 46, had a sham wedding in Las Vegas after attending the 2022 Grammy Awards together Sunday night.

“Found these in…