Kourtney Kardashian shares photos from Las Vegas ‘wedding’ to Travis Barker

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker share photos of themselves and Travis Barker’s ‘wedding’ online – but not everything is as it seems.

Kourtney, 42, shared some lovely photos from their Las Vegas wedding, which she describes as an ‘exercise’ after the two unrequitedly married.

Mother of three shares photos from her special ‘wedding’ on Instagram just a day later tmz reported that the smoking couple said ‘I do’ in Las Vegas after attending the Grammys together.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star wrote on social media: “Found these in my camera roll.

(image: Instagram)

“Once upon a time in a faraway land, far away (Las Vegas) at 2 p.m., after an epic night and a little tequila, …