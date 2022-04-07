Kourtney Kardashian shares photos from wedding to Travis Barker

Kourtney Kardashian has announced her engagement to Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker. video / kim kardashian west

Kourtney Kardashian shared some behind-the-scenes photos from their wedding day – but admitted the ceremony was not legally binding.

The 42-year-old beauty and Travis Barker walked down the aisle at One Love Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas earlier this week, but have now admitted they didn’t get a marriage license.

Along with a series of photos from the ceremony, Kardashian wrote on Instagram: “Once upon a time in a land far, far away (Las Vegas) at 2 p.m., after an epic night and a little tequila, a queen and her handsome king stepped out with Elvis in the only open chapel and married (unlicensed).”

Kardashian and 46-year-old Barker are seen in the pictures…