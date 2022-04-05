Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker hold wedding ceremony in Las Vegas after Grammys

Kourtney Kardashian and Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker held a private wedding ceremony at One Love Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas, chapel owner Marty Friarson confirmed to NBC News.

Friarson said the ceremony took place at 1:45 a.m. on Monday, when Barker performed live at the 2022 Grammy Awards ceremony.

Representatives for Kardashian and Barker did not immediately respond to requests for comment. news was First TMZ. reported by,

This couple came wearing the same clothes that they wore in the award show. He said he had a marriage license and presented it to Frierson, adding that he also acted as a witness.

The Clark County Clerk’s office, which is over the marriage license bureau in Las Vegas, said it has not issued marriage licenses to Kardashian and Barker because…