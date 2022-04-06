Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker married in Las Vegas

According to the owner of the chapel, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker were married by an Elvis impersonator at a ceremony in Las Vegas after the 64th Grammy Awards.

The Hollywood power couple exchanged vows and were welcomed by the singer, who attended the small ceremony at One Love Chapel in Nevada.

Chapel’s owner Marty Freeerson told the PA news agency he received a call “asking for Elvis” early Monday morning.

“They said ‘we need Elvis’ and I said it might be possible but let me investigate,” he said.

“I checked around, found that Elvis might be carrying out their wedding and called them back and told them to book online to make sure they were serious.”

Freeerson said he was not told which celebrities were coming for the wedding in the chapel before the wedding…