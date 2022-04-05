Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker Pack On PDA

Steam up in Sin City! kourtney kardashian And Travis Barker Couldn’t keep her hand at the 2022 Grammys to herself — but her PDA didn’t stop on the red carpet.

The 42-year-old founder of Push attended the 64th annual awards ceremony on Sunday, April 3, with the 46-year-old dholak performing a fiery medley with him. His And Lenny Kravitz, Before taking to the stage at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Barker only had eyes for his fiancé.

An eyewitness reported exclusively that the Blink-182 members were “twisting Courtney” as they entered the show. us weekly, After performance by Sonic Silk and Olivia RodrigoThe couple had a marathon make-out session Jay Balvin sang

when it was Lil Nas…