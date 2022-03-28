Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker Walk Red Carpet

Red carpet royalty! kourtney kardashian and her fiancée, Travis BarkerGot ready for a very special date night – the 2022 Academy Awards.

The reality star, 42, and her fiancé, 46, arrived on Sunday, March 27, to coordinate in black looks for the show. Kardashian wore a vintage Mugler gown and Aquazzura heels, while Barker chose an all-black suit designed by Maison Margiela. At one point both of them kissed on the red carpet.

Ahead of her arrival, Kardashian shared an Instagram Story video of herself getting a facial for the big night. “Present with a little Oscar The Beauty Sandwich,” she said in the clip, referencing the facialist Ivan Polly, She accentuated her gorgeous glow even more thanks to makeup artist Rokel, who prepped her skin with noble…