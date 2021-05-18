ENTERTAINMENT

Kovid-19 facility starts operating with funds given by Amitabh Bachchan

Filmmaker Anand Pandit said that Megastar was founded by Amitabh Bachchan 25 A Kovid with bed capacity and oxygen availability –19 The care center started operations on Tuesday.

According to the pundit, The Hindi cinema veteran facilitated the Ritambhara Vishwa Vidyapeeth in Juhu with the necessary equipment and infrastructure.

After running a test, Center tuesday, १८ Morning on may 10 It was going on till noon. Mr. Bachchan has donated equipment and infrastructure for the facility and all necessary permissions have been granted by BMC, ” Scholar, Bachchan, who has collaborated, said in a statement on the thriller Faces.

Bachchan 16 In his blog post on May, he said that keeping in mind the effects of the cyclone till Tuesday 25 The bedside center should be ready.

Scholar, Who has already helped set up a facility in Dadar with superstar Ajay Devgan, Looking for locations to set up another facility in suburban Borivali.

Bachchan in the country’s fight against the coronovirus epidemic almost 15 Has donated crores of rupees, Including his contribution to Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Kovid Care Center at Gurdwara Rakab Ganj Sahib and a diagnostic center at Bangla Sahib Gurdwara in Delhi.

They have also arranged oxygen concentrations from Poland, Donated three detection machines to Nanavati Hospital in Mumbai, And raising two children, Who lost her parents to a virus in an orphanage in Hyderabad.

